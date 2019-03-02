By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nation Media Group (NMG) management on Friday bid farewell to Prof Olive Mugenda, a former board member, as she prepares to take her new position at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

At a party held at Serena Hotel and attended by other NMG Board members and management, the former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor was described as a consummate professional who helped move NMG forward.

NMG Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama, said the former don, who leaves NMG board after serving in it for close to seven years, was a good listener who would provide insightful comments during the board’s meetings.

“She was close to me and would call when she saw an opportunity that we could explore,” said Mr Gitagama.

NMG Board chairman Wilfred Kiboro described Prof Mugenda as a woman of integrity who espoused elegance and simplicity in delivering her points across.

“We understand why you have to leave and we wish you well in your new role,” he said.

On Mr James Montgomery, NMG Board youngest member who is also set to leave the board towards the middle of this year after serving in it for six years, Mr Kiboro described him as a man who brought incisiveness to NMG especially with his contribution in the organisation’s digital development.

Prof Mugenda said that she was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the JSC to be the voice of the public to ensure that their voices are heard at the commission.