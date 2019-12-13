By ANGELA OKETCH

More by this Author

Nation Media Group Executive Editor Pamella Sittoni has been appointed to the advisory board of the World Editors Forum (WEF).

Ms Sittoni is among seven appointees announced at a board meeting in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

A press release shared by WEF Executive Director Cherilyn Ireton listed four women and three men.

The others are Jane Barrett: Global Editor for Media News Strategy, Reuters, from the United Kingdom, Catarina Carvalho: Editor-In-Chief, Diário de Notícias, Global Media Group, Portugal, Brian McGrory, Editor, Boston Globe, US, Esther N, Chief Content Officer, The Star, Malaysia, Tammy Tam: Editor in Chief, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong, and David Walmsley, Editor in Chief, Globe and Mail, Canada.

Congratulating the new advisory board members, Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of the Straits Times and WEF President of WEF, said: “We are thrilled to have these distinguished editors join the Board. They bring expertise and diversity and will add to our discussions on the challenges we face in the media.”

He told the seven that they have big shoes to fill.

Advertisement

“But given their experience in and commitment to journalism, I have no doubt they will add much to our deliberations on the way forward for the media,” Mr Fernandez acknowledged.