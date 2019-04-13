Mr Otieno together with his team are seasoned journalists who have diverse experience in fields of print, TV, radio and digital media.

Mr Otieno said the Kenya Editors Guild is committed to promoting excellence in journalism.

By FAITH NYAMAI

Nation Media Group's Digital Editor Churchill Otieno has been re-elected as the chairman of Kenya Editors Guild.

Mr Samuel Maina of KBC was elected as the vice president, while Ms Rosalia Omungo was elected as the acting secretary and chief executive officer in polls held at the Nairobi’s club Saturday.

Others who were elected are Ms Evelyne Kwamboka (council member print), Mr Sammy Muraya (council member television), Dr George Nyabuga (council member academia), while Ruth Nesoba was elected council member radio.

Daily Nation Executive Editor Pamela Sittoni, Arthur Okwemba and former Daily Nation Political Editor Macharia Gaitho were elected as trustees.

Speaking after the election, Mr Otieno said the Kenya Editors Guild is committed to promoting excellence in journalism.

“The newly elected executive council will work with partners to drive innovation so that the media can respond to public interest,” he said.

Mr Otieno added that the safety of journalists has become a major concern as attacks against journalists are reported even in Parliament.

“We will not tolerate this and the culprits must be held to account. We will seek legal and policy reforms to ensure the media delivers on its mandate as per article 34 of the Constitution,” said Mr Otieno.

In his plans for journalism in the country, Mr Otieno announced the launch of the Kenya Journalism Review which is a professional magazine for editors that seeks to offer insights that can be used to inform discussions in various fora.

The publication will be based on rigorous research so as to offer meaningful analysis and discussion of the issues selected. It hopes to contribute to greater understanding of the opportunities and challenges obtaining in the media environment. .

The organisation is also planning to hold monthly Press Club luncheons, town hall meetings in various counties with members of the public, and conduct training seminars for journalists in order to promote ethics and professionalism.

Over the years, the Kenya Editors Guild has been vocal in promoting the rights of journalists and freedom of press in the country.

