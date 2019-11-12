By OUMA WANZALA

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has a new director general.

The board chaired by Alice Chesire on Tuesday appointed George Njao to replace Francis Meja, who completed his term.

“Mr Njao has been appointed for a period of three years after a vigorous interview process spearheaded by the board after its inauguration in February, 2019,” Dr Chesire said in a statement.

She said Mr Njao has over 15 years of experience in the transport sector specifically in safety management.

Mr Njao is taking over from Mr Meja who successfully completed his full term contract.

Dr Chesire said Mr Meja was instrumental in setting up NTSA and taking up several mandates previously assigned to various agencies such as Kenya Revenue Authority, Transport Licencing Board and the National Police Service.

To boost the performance of the authority, Dr Chesire said the board had undertaken a review of the organisational structure and made significant changes in the management.

Mr Badu Katelo has been appointed Director Road Safety, Mr Christopher Wanjau is the Director Registration and Licensing while Mr Shalakha Shem is the Deputy Director Supply Chain Management