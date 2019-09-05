alexa Disturbing report by NTSA on road fatalities despite stiffer rules - Daily Nation
Disturbing report by NTSA on road fatalities despite stiffer rules

Thursday September 5 2019

National Transport and Safety Association Director General Francis Meja

National Transport and Safety Association Director General Francis Meja when he appeared before Transport, Housing, and Public Works Committee on October 25, 2018 where he responded to questions from members on the rising cases of accidents within the Country. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • 2,326 people already reported dead on Kenyan roads in 2019.
  • Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable group of road users with 904 deaths out of the 2,326.
By OUMA WANZALA
Kenyan roads have claimed more lives this year compared to 2018 despite stringent rules introduced by the government at the start of the year.

The tough rules were meant to curb road accidents which continue to claim more lives annually. According to the latest survey report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) dated September 2, a record 2,326 people have lost their lives on Kenyan roads compared to 2,021 who died by the same date in 2018.

Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable group of road users with 904 losing their lives this year compared to last year’s 768. In the same year 214 drivers have lost their lives in road accidents compared to 204 in 2018.

This year, 475 passengers have succumbed to road carnage, more than the 2018 record of 472 deaths while 225 pillion passengers died.

Whereas a total of 49 pedal cyclists died on the road this year, a staggering 459 motor cyclists have died in 2019 compared to 365 last year. 

“In 2019, 4,315 people involved in road accidents sustained serious injuries compared to 2,978 in 2018.  While those who suffered minor injuries were 3,446 in 2019 compared to 3,694 in 2018,” reads the report by NTSA.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has promised that the measures put up by the government will be institutionalised.

The government also promised to crack down on unroadworthy vehicles.