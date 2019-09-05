By OUMA WANZALA

Kenyan roads have claimed more lives this year compared to 2018 despite stringent rules introduced by the government at the start of the year.

The tough rules were meant to curb road accidents which continue to claim more lives annually. According to the latest survey report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) dated September 2, a record 2,326 people have lost their lives on Kenyan roads compared to 2,021 who died by the same date in 2018.

Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable group of road users with 904 losing their lives this year compared to last year’s 768. In the same year 214 drivers have lost their lives in road accidents compared to 204 in 2018.

This year, 475 passengers have succumbed to road carnage, more than the 2018 record of 472 deaths while 225 pillion passengers died.

Whereas a total of 49 pedal cyclists died on the road this year, a staggering 459 motor cyclists have died in 2019 compared to 365 last year.

“In 2019, 4,315 people involved in road accidents sustained serious injuries compared to 2,978 in 2018. While those who suffered minor injuries were 3,446 in 2019 compared to 3,694 in 2018,” reads the report by NTSA.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has promised that the measures put up by the government will be institutionalised.