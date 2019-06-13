By OUMA WANZALA

TThe National Transport and Safety Authority has revoked the licences of 51 driving schools over failure to provide documents required for the validation exercise that began in April.

NTSA Director-General Francis Meja made this announcement on Thursday, saying the schools are in counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Machakos.

The others are in Embu, Kisii, Kisumu Kakamega, Meru, Garissa, Thika, Kiambu, Bungoma, Murang’a, Eldoret and Marsabit.

“The authority has revoked their licenses and deactivated their access to the NTSA Driving School Portal,” Mr Meja said, noting documents submitted will be used to establish compliance levels.

THE SCHOOLS

The NTSA is tasked with licensing drivers, formulating and reviewing the driving school curriculum, vide section 4(2)(i) and (j) of the National Transport and Safety Authority Act, 2012.

It revoked the licences as part of efforts to weed out schools operating illegally.

The schools affected are as follows:

List of driving schools whose licences have been revoked

Nairobi

Charkar Trade Company- Embakasi Ganatra Plant and Equipment Training Institute Limited –Baba DogoRoad Kifaru Driving School -Eastleigh Motory cycle Riding School (K) Limited Ngara Printax Driving School –Village Market Safe Link Driving School- Ruaraka Sony Driving School -Ongata Rongai World International Driving- Donholm

Embu

NationWide Driving School Mike Saba Driving School Jabs Driving School

Kisii and Kisumu

Imperial Driving School - Rongo, Kisii Samtech Driving School - Kisumu KwachDrivingSchool - Kisumu Leach Driving School - Kisumu Captain Driving School - Kisumu

Bungoma and Mombasa

Sayona Driving School - Bungoma Gakara Driving School Iqra Driving School Isma Driving School and Computer Services

Meru and Marsabit

Turima Driving School - Meru Marsabit Driving School

Nakuru

Mercy Driving School Motorcycle Riding School Kareu Hardware Driving School Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies Batian Driving School -Naivasha

Uasin Gishu, Thika, Kiambu and Garissa

Camy Driving School- Eldoret LifeStyle Driving School- Ngariga Baraka Driving School -Kimbimbi Geombuki Driving School-Branch- Thika Digitex Driving School -Thika Thogoto Technology- Kikuyu Gakuyo Plant Operators Driving School- Thika Aha Driving School Limited -Thika Nyaga Youth Polytechnic Driving School -Ngewa Excel Driving School -Garissa Petanns Driving School And Computer College Limited -Ruaka St.Kizito Driving school- Mwihoko Waki Driving School- Gatundu Shanik Driving School -Thika Batian Driving School- Makuyu Sony Driving School Muranga-Kenol Angelica Ventures Company Limited -Thika Joho Driving School Limuru-Town Denis Motor Vehicle Training and Driving School -Matuu Ithoka Driving School Mwingi

Machakos

Amon Driving School Double Vision Driving School Kaewa Technical Training & Driving School Autotech Automobile Driving School Kitengela-Namanga

VEHICLE INSPECTION

The authority also issued tough guidelines on the inspection of vehicles in a bid to tame road carnage.

Under the new regulations, all private vehicles which are more than four years old will undergo inspection every two years.

“All commercial, public service and driving school vehicles, [as well as] school buses shall undergo a pre-registration inspection and an annual periodic vehicle inspection thereafter," the authority said.

The NTSA further said that all salvage vehicles will undergo inspections after repairs and and an annual periodic inspection thereafter.

“All vehicles involved in an accident may be subjected to a motor vehicle inspection test," the regulations state.

“All vehicles which undergo any changes in length, height, width, maximum payload, colour, engine swap and other major structural or mechanical changes shall be subject to a modification inspection," the authority added.

It also said, “All vehicles shall be inspected for safety requirements during an inspection in accordance with Kenya Standard 1515, and any other standard adopted by the Kenya Bureau of Standards, from time to time and any other relevant legislation.”

INSPECTORS

The regulations also say that a person interested in becoming a vehicle inspector will make an application to the NTSA and meet all requirements.

“The authority shall licence privately owned vehicle inspection centres to conduct motor vehicle inspection tests on its behalf,” the authority said,

The NTSA will also only issue a privately owned vehicle inspection centre licence to the applicant if it is satisfied that the proposed centre meets space and equipment requirements and is not engaged in the business of repairing vehicles.

“A privately-owned vehicle inspection centre licence shall only authorise use as the inspection centre the premises named therein. No other premises shall be considered to be so authorised by such a licence."

NTSA officials will be expected to routinely inspect the centres.

They will check for suitability to perform inspections for the types of vehicles specified in the licence, compliance or adherence to procedures in operating manuals and adequacy of record management.