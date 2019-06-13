NTSA revokes 51 licences in move against illegal driving schools
Thursday June 13 2019
TThe National Transport and Safety Authority has revoked the licences of 51 driving schools over failure to provide documents required for the validation exercise that began in April.
NTSA Director-General Francis Meja made this announcement on Thursday, saying the schools are in counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Machakos.
The others are in Embu, Kisii, Kisumu Kakamega, Meru, Garissa, Thika, Kiambu, Bungoma, Murang’a, Eldoret and Marsabit.
“The authority has revoked their licenses and deactivated their access to the NTSA Driving School Portal,” Mr Meja said, noting documents submitted will be used to establish compliance levels.
THE SCHOOLS
The NTSA is tasked with licensing drivers, formulating and reviewing the driving school curriculum, vide section 4(2)(i) and (j) of the National Transport and Safety Authority Act, 2012.
It revoked the licences as part of efforts to weed out schools operating illegally.
The schools affected are as follows:
List of driving schools whose licences have been revoked
Nairobi
Charkar Trade Company- Embakasi
Ganatra Plant and Equipment Training Institute Limited –Baba DogoRoad
Kifaru Driving School -Eastleigh
Motory cycle Riding School (K) Limited Ngara
Printax Driving School –Village Market
Safe Link Driving School- Ruaraka
Sony Driving School -Ongata Rongai
World International Driving- Donholm
Embu
NationWide Driving School
Mike Saba Driving School
Jabs Driving School
Kisii and Kisumu
Imperial Driving School - Rongo, Kisii
Samtech Driving School - Kisumu
KwachDrivingSchool - Kisumu
Leach Driving School - Kisumu
Captain Driving School - Kisumu
Bungoma and Mombasa
Sayona Driving School - Bungoma
Gakara Driving School
Iqra Driving School
Isma Driving School and Computer Services
Meru and Marsabit
Turima Driving School - Meru
Marsabit Driving School
Nakuru
Mercy Driving School
Motorcycle Riding School
Kareu Hardware Driving School
Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies
Batian Driving School -Naivasha
Uasin Gishu, Thika, Kiambu and Garissa
Camy Driving School- Eldoret
LifeStyle Driving School- Ngariga
Baraka Driving School -Kimbimbi
Geombuki Driving School-Branch- Thika
Digitex Driving School -Thika
Thogoto Technology- Kikuyu
Gakuyo Plant Operators Driving School- Thika
Aha Driving School Limited -Thika
Nyaga Youth Polytechnic Driving School -Ngewa
Excel Driving School -Garissa
Petanns Driving School And Computer College Limited -Ruaka
St.Kizito Driving school- Mwihoko
Waki Driving School- Gatundu
Shanik Driving School -Thika
Batian Driving School- Makuyu
Sony Driving School Muranga-Kenol
Angelica Ventures Company Limited -Thika
Joho Driving School Limuru-Town
Denis Motor Vehicle Training and Driving School -Matuu
Ithoka Driving School Mwingi
Machakos
Amon Driving School
Double Vision Driving School
Kaewa Technical Training & Driving School
Autotech Automobile Driving School Kitengela-Namanga
VEHICLE INSPECTION
The authority also issued tough guidelines on the inspection of vehicles in a bid to tame road carnage.
Under the new regulations, all private vehicles which are more than four years old will undergo inspection every two years.
“All commercial, public service and driving school vehicles, [as well as] school buses shall undergo a pre-registration inspection and an annual periodic vehicle inspection thereafter," the authority said.
The NTSA further said that all salvage vehicles will undergo inspections after repairs and and an annual periodic inspection thereafter.
“All vehicles involved in an accident may be subjected to a motor vehicle inspection test," the regulations state.
“All vehicles which undergo any changes in length, height, width, maximum payload, colour, engine swap and other major structural or mechanical changes shall be subject to a modification inspection," the authority added.
It also said, “All vehicles shall be inspected for safety requirements during an inspection in accordance with Kenya Standard 1515, and any other standard adopted by the Kenya Bureau of Standards, from time to time and any other relevant legislation.”
INSPECTORS
The regulations also say that a person interested in becoming a vehicle inspector will make an application to the NTSA and meet all requirements.
“The authority shall licence privately owned vehicle inspection centres to conduct motor vehicle inspection tests on its behalf,” the authority said,
The NTSA will also only issue a privately owned vehicle inspection centre licence to the applicant if it is satisfied that the proposed centre meets space and equipment requirements and is not engaged in the business of repairing vehicles.
“A privately-owned vehicle inspection centre licence shall only authorise use as the inspection centre the premises named therein. No other premises shall be considered to be so authorised by such a licence."
NTSA officials will be expected to routinely inspect the centres.
They will check for suitability to perform inspections for the types of vehicles specified in the licence, compliance or adherence to procedures in operating manuals and adequacy of record management.
They will also check for qualifications of persons engaged in vehicle inspection and investigate complaints from customers.