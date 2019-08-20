By SAM KIPLAGAT

Eleven people, among them Josephine Kabura and Benson Gethi, have now been charged with money laundering after the prosecution amended the charges against them in the National Youth Service (NYS) I scandal.

They now face a total of 16 counts after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Tuesday brought the additional charge.

The prosecution also amended some of the amounts stated in the charge sheet and the dates they are alleged to have committed the offences.

So far, nine witnesses have testified and the prosecution had indicated that it will be calling 35 people to give testimony in the case.

They are alleged to have stolen Sh791,385,000 from NYS and the money was used to purchase vehicles including a Range Rover, a Jeep Cherokee, a Toyota Prado, a Land Cruiser as well as plots of land and houses in Roselyn Estate, Clay City, Muthaiga North, Ruiru Juja East, Juja Farm, Thika and a restaurant at Mercury House along Moi Avenue.

The Range Rover was valued at Sh23.4 million and was part of the money laundering, to conceal the source of the funds, the court heard.

SUSPECTS

The prosecution said the accused persons were aware that the money were proceeds of crime.

Other accused persons are lawyer Patrick Onyango Ogolla, who is alleged to have been used to transfer the money to some of the accused persons, Mr John Kago, Mr Samuel Wachenje, Mr Anthony Kihara Gethi, Mr Paul Kinuthia Gachoka, Mr John Hope Vandamme, Mr Martin Gachara Wanjohi, Ms Charity Wangu and Jedidah Wangari Wangui.

One of the charges stated that Ms Kabura and Mr Wachenje alias Sam Mwadime made an arrangement on March 31, 2015 to deposit Sh40 million to an account at Family Bank, with plans to conceal the source of the money.

Ms Kabura, Mr Ogolla and Mr Kago are further accused of transferring Sh90 million between December 1, 2014 and May 30, 2015 into an account at K-Rep Bank of a law firm.

The eleven suspects have pleaded not guilty to the 16 counts relating to transactions which the prosecution says involved the stolen funds.