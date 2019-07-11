The carrier has filed a notice for appeal against the decision.

Mr Bosire told the court that the former CEO forcibly removed his blazer and the T-shirt because it was branded “Fly Emirates”.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Former Kenya Airways chief executive Titus Naikuni and the airline have been ordered to pay an ex-communications manager Sh10 million who was stripped and later sacked for wearing a T-shirt displaying a rival airline.

Justice Joram Abuodha ordered Mr Naikuni to personally compensate Kepha Bosire for treating him in an undignified manner in front of his colleagues and guests during an event in October 2013.

The judge ordered Mr Naikuni to pay Mr Bosire Sh1 million compensation for the undignified treatment.

The court heard that the incident happened on October 5, 2013 during an annual marathon at Lemek Conservancy sponsored by Kenya Airways.

The incident happened during a dinner dance organised for athletes and in attendance were corporate clients and business partners.