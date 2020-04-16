By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi on Wednesday met with ODM party leader Raila Odinga as he continued to shape his new administration.

This is the third high profile meeting Mr Badi has had in less than a month since assuming office on March 18.

President Uhuru Kenyatta placed him in charge of the city following the coming into effect of the Deed of Transfer of functions that the national government and Nairobi signed on February 25, 2020.

In March, Mr Badi met with Nairobi MPs led by Senator Johnson Sakaja as well as assembly leaders.

Mr Odinga called the Wednesday meeting which Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Majority Whip June Ndegwa and Minority Whip Peter Imwatok also attended.

General Badi briefed the former premier on the progress of service delivery by the new office.

RAILA'S CALL

Taking to social media after the meeting, Mr Odinga called on leaders from both arms of the county government to support General Badi in the execution of his duties.

He also assured the DG of political goodwill and support to make sure he delivers services to Nairobi residents.

“I directed the county government to fully support the metropolitan services team to enable it deliver where the county failed,” said Mr Odinga.

Speaker Elachi said Mr Badi appreciated the support he had received from the assembly since taking over.

She noted, however, that he had faced challenges in garbage collection as he was yet to receive the trucks from the county.

"HUGE CHANGES"

Ms Elachi, nonetheless, praised the DG's efforts in the collection of solid waste, saying he had managed to collect hundreds of tons of garbage within a few weeks.

“He has really tried. A number of ward representatives say they have seen huge changes in their wards,” said the former nominated senator.

Mr Imwatok said the meeting centred on the progress of the new administration and the challenges encountered so far.

He said the meeting started at 9.30am and lasted more than two hours, with General Badi briefing Mr Odinga on the progress of the transition process and tasks he was to achieve in his first 100 days in office.