People who reported to work in the morning at Malik Heights on Ngong Road can be seen milling around the building that went up in flames on Monday night.

A visibly shaken caretaker of the burnt building sits on the sidelines as investigators try to establish the cause of the fire that destroyed property running into millions of shillings.

A guard is stationed at its entrance prohibiting unauthorised access into the building. Only police conducting the probe are allowed in.

Employees and other workers from the affected offices stand outside the entrance of Malik Heights building on June 4, 2019. They building has been cordoned off by the police. PHOTO | AGEWA MAGUT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Malik Heights is the premises of Al Husnain Motors, a car bazaar, Junubin Restaurant and various offices.

An Al Husnain worker said they lost dozens of high-end cars to the inferno. The car bazaar sits in the ground and first floors of the building where the fire is believed to have started.

These vehicles were spared by the inferno. About 60 vehicles are reported to have been burnt. PHOTO | AGEWA MAGUT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The restaurant and offices were also affected.

According to an National Youth Service officer deployed to man the building, about 60 vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

He however said the building is structurally sound and not in danger of collapsing.

The side view of the burnt Malik Heights building along Ngong road in this picture taken on June 4, 2019. PHOTO | AGEWA MAGUT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Only the first floor was severely burnt.