Malik Heights building fire: What we know so far
Tuesday June 4 2019
People who reported to work in the morning at Malik Heights on Ngong Road can be seen milling around the building that went up in flames on Monday night.
A visibly shaken caretaker of the burnt building sits on the sidelines as investigators try to establish the cause of the fire that destroyed property running into millions of shillings.
A guard is stationed at its entrance prohibiting unauthorised access into the building. Only police conducting the probe are allowed in.
Malik Heights is the premises of Al Husnain Motors, a car bazaar, Junubin Restaurant and various offices.
An Al Husnain worker said they lost dozens of high-end cars to the inferno. The car bazaar sits in the ground and first floors of the building where the fire is believed to have started.
The restaurant and offices were also affected.
According to an National Youth Service officer deployed to man the building, about 60 vehicles were destroyed in the fire.
He however said the building is structurally sound and not in danger of collapsing.
Only the first floor was severely burnt.
Authorities say they will issue an official statement on Tuesday afternoon.