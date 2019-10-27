After apprehending the suspect, police searched his house in Juja, Kiambu County, and arrested his roommate Caroline Nyambura Gituma after she was found with drugs.

A police source said Mr Wachira had been on the run and that he was arrested following a tip-off from the public.

By NATION REPORTER

Suspected narcotics trafficker Hillary Wanjiku Wachira was arrested along Limuru Road in Nairobi on Friday afternoon.

After apprehending the suspect, police searched his house in Juja, Kiambu County, and arrested his roommate, university student Caroline Nyambura Gituma, whom they said was found with drugs.

Jkuat student Caroline Nyambura Gituma, who was arrested alongside suspected narcotics trafficker Hillary Wanjiku Wachira along Limuru Road in Nairobi on October 27, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

PASS ARREST

Mr Wachira was arrested in Mathare, Nairobi, in May and allegedly found with packages of heroin.

"He later escaped from police custody under mysterious circumstances, leading to the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him," the source said.

Police say Mr Wachira is a "notorious" drug dealer who operates in secrecy to avoid detection and sells the substances to slum dwellers and university students.