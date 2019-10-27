alexa City police arrest 'notorious' drug trafficker, varsity student - Daily Nation
City police arrest 'notorious' drug trafficker, varsity student

Sunday October 27 2019

Suspected narcotics trafficker Hillary Wanjiku Wachira

Suspected narcotics trafficker Hillary Wanjiku Wachira, who was arrested along Limuru Road in Nairobi on October 25, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY 

NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
Suspected narcotics trafficker Hillary Wanjiku Wachira was arrested along Limuru Road in Nairobi on Friday afternoon.

A police source said Mr Wachira had been on the run and that he was arrested following a tip-off from the public.

After apprehending the suspect, police searched his house in Juja, Kiambu County, and arrested his roommate, university student Caroline Nyambura Gituma, whom they said was found with drugs.

Jkuat student Caroline Nyambura Gituma

Jkuat student Caroline Nyambura Gituma, who was arrested alongside suspected narcotics trafficker Hillary Wanjiku Wachira along Limuru Road in Nairobi on October 27, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

PASS ARREST

Mr Wachira was arrested in Mathare, Nairobi, in May and allegedly found with packages of heroin.

"He later escaped from police custody under mysterious circumstances, leading to the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him," the source said.

Police say Mr Wachira is a "notorious" drug dealer who operates in secrecy to avoid detection and sells the substances to slum dwellers and university students.

They will give more information on Monday on actions taken since the arrests.