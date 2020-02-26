alexa Resident in court to stop Nairobi transfer deal - Daily Nation
Resident in court to stop Nairobi transfer deal

Wednesday February 26 2020

PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The petitioner says the move has denied Nairobi residents an opportunity to weigh in on the matter.
MAUREEN KAKAH
A Nairobi resident has rushed to court to challenge yesterday's shock decision by Governor Mike Sonko to transfer key county functions to the national government.

Ms Robbin Karani, the petitioner, claims the move has denied Nairobi residents a reasonable opportunity to state their case on the matter.

She, therefore, wants the High Court to stop implementation of the deal entered into yesterday (Tuesday).

More follows..

