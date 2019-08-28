Naivas chairman Simon Mukuha to be buried Thursday
Naivas supermarkets chairman Simon Gashwe Mukuha who died on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi will be buried at the Lang’ata cemetery on Thursday.
This was confirmed by his brother, David Kimani Mukuha, who is also Naivas Supermarkets managing director.
Mr Mukuha had been admitted mid-last week after suffering a stroke. He suffered a heart attack on Monday.
“My brother will be buried this Thursday at Lang’ata cemetery,” Mr Kimani said.
Mr Mukuha’s father is Naivas founder Peter Kago who died on May 6, 2010, and was buried at Nakuru North Public Cemetery.
Naivas directors include Managing Director David Kimani who owns a 25 percent stake, the late Simon Gashwe Mukuha who owned a 25 percent stake, Linet Wairimu who owns 15 percent, Grace Wambui 15 percent and their late father who owned 20 percent.
The death of their father in 2010 blew the lid on wrangles in the family-owned business pitting some members against their brother Newton Kagira who moved to court to claim part ownership of the retail giant.