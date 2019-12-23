By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A Nairobi court had directed two businessmen be arrested for failing to turn up in court to answer fraud charges.

Agribusiness and salt mogul Perry Mansuklal, farmer and industrialist Mansukhlal Patel are accused of forging documents of a land in Embakasi, Nairobi.

They are charged alongside former MP Lawi Kigen Kiplagat and James Wainaina Ng'ang'a.

The four are charged with conspiring to defraud Tafflus Manufacturers Limited 10 acre parcel valued at Sh2 billion. The alleged forgery took place between 1985 and 1994.

On Monday, Lawi opposed the charge filed against saying the property is being claimed by six others. He wondered why the others are not in court.

His lawyer handed the magistrate a copy of suit pending before the Lands court in which Kensalt Limited has been sued.