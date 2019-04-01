Two weeks ago, the committee was forced to cut shot its tour of KICC after Ms Gecaga walked into the meeting casually dressed in a T-Shirt and a pair of jeans trousers.

By DAVID MWERE

Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) CEO Nana Gecaga is Tuesday expected to appear before the Sports, Tourism and Culture Committee of the National Assembly over management of the facility and use of funds.

Bomas of Kenya General Manager Quresh Ahmed is also expected before the committee chaired by Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka.

The two parastatals are accountable to the National Treasury but the committee will be seeking an update on the implementation of government policies in regard to tourism and culture and efforts made to market Kenya as a tourist destination.

DRESS CODE

The committee reprimanded her and called off the meeting. Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna, who was among those who accompanied Mr Munyaka to KICC, said the committee was forced to cancel the inspection after a low key reception by the KICC management.

“Ms Gecaga was ill-prepared for the visit despite having been notified by the Clerk of the National Assembly two weeks prior to the visit,” Mr Nguna said.

“It seems she does not know how government systems work. She is the wrong person to be entrusted with this major institution.”