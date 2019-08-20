alexa Nandi Senator Cherargei arrested over incitement - Daily Nation
Nandi Senator Cherargei arrested over incitement

Tuesday August 20 2019

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei arrested

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei (wearing a cap), inside a police vehicle after he was arrested from his home in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 20, 2019. 

In Summary

  • He was arrested over the alleged incitement remarks he made at the weekend against critics of DP Ruto.
WYCLIFFE KIPSANG
By WYCLIFFE KIPSANG
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested at his Elgon View estate home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County over alleged incitement remarks.

Detectives on Tuesday morning raided the home of the senator where they arrested him.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei boards a police

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei boards a police van after he was arrested at his home in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 20, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Cherargei is said to have made a veiled attack at critics of Deputy President William Ruto, warning them of unspecified action against them if they continue "insulting" him.

Detectives at the home of Nandi Senator Samson

Detectives at the home of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei at Elgon View in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 20, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The senator has been taken to Eldoret Central Police Station.

Detectives lead Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei

Detectives lead Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei (centre) to Eldoret Central Police Station after he was arrested at his home in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 20, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

More follows...