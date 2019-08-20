Nandi Senator Cherargei arrested over incitement
Tuesday August 20 2019
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested at his Elgon View estate home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County over alleged incitement remarks.
Detectives on Tuesday morning raided the home of the senator where they arrested him.
Mr Cherargei is said to have made a veiled attack at critics of Deputy President William Ruto, warning them of unspecified action against them if they continue "insulting" him.
The senator has been taken to Eldoret Central Police Station.
More follows...