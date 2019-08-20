By WYCLIFFE KIPSANG

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested at his Elgon View estate home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County over alleged incitement remarks.

Detectives on Tuesday morning raided the home of the senator where they arrested him.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei boards a police van after he was arrested at his home in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 20, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Cherargei is said to have made a veiled attack at critics of Deputy President William Ruto, warning them of unspecified action against them if they continue "insulting" him.

Detectives at the home of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei at Elgon View in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 20, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The senator has been taken to Eldoret Central Police Station.

Detectives lead Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei (centre) to Eldoret Central Police Station after he was arrested at his home in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 20, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP