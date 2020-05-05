Here comes the Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line

By JAMES MURIMI

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest to revive the 240-kilometre metre-gauge railway line inched closer to fruition Monday after a set of train wagons were offloaded at the Nanyuki railway terminus.

Kenya Railways yesterday confirmed that it had sent two low-sided wagons for carrying murram and tools, two hopper wagons for carrying ballast and one passenger coach for carrying workers who are refurbishing the railway line. It also dispatched one locomotive.

“I am appealing to the communities around the Nairobi-Nanyuki line and the public, in general, to be aware of the activities that will be taking place and stay away from the rails for their safety,” said managing director Phillip Mainga.

Kenya Railways said Covid-19 has slowed down operations along the route but hinted that they might kick off by the end of June.

The Rift Valley Railways officials spent the better part of the day offloading the first set of consignment, which had been ferried from Nairobi on Sunday via the road.

Residents said the railway line would revive local industries and create jobs.

“I thank the President because we will now be able to easily transport our agricultural produce to other parts of the country and boost business growth in this region. I came here today to witness this great milestone,” said Irene Nyachomba.

SURPRISE VISIT

In March this year, Mr Kenyatta -- while accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe and Kieni MP Kanini Kega -- inspected the rehabilitation of the railway in Nanyuki and Chaka terminus.

This was part of an impromptu tour of Nyeri and Laikipia counties in what was seen as part of his efforts to regain control of his political backyard.

The rehabilitation of Nanyuki-Nairobi railway was conducted by Kenya Railways and the National Youth Service (NYS).

Mr Kenyatta said the revival means agricultural produce such as coffee, tea, miraa, macadamia and rice will be ferried to Mombasa port directly.