By AGEWA MAGUT

Detectives at Jomo Kenyatta airport, Nairobi, have intercepted 500 kilogrammes of narcotic dry miraa concealed as tea packets for export to the US, Australia and Austria.

The drugs were hidden in 52 packets, packed as green stevia tea, according to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DCI on Tuesday said the packets were sent by various exporters and were on their way out when detectives smoked out the drugs during routine screening.

The Kenya Revenue Authority has issued a seizure notice on the narcotics.

While this was khat laced with hard drugs, debate on whether miraa is a drug or a harmless stimulant has been raging on for years.

Some countries, such as UK and US, have banned the stimulant citing medical tests that confirmed it was harmful to human health.

In an earlier operation, crime busters based at the airport seized a consignment of heroin disguised as make-up.

The narcotic was inside 48 boxes of mascara and was registered to be airlifted from Nairobi to Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

One suspect was arrested and is in police cells.

In yet another operation last week, more heroin, weighing 12 kilos, was found inside two radio speakers.

The hard drug had been declared as traditional baskets and sandals destined for Monrovia, the capital of Liberia.

The goods were transported to the airport for export by a clearing agent.