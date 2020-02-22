The community, however, opposed the creation of regional governments.

Governor Lenku said the Maa community resolved to back a parliamentary system of government

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally has begun at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga arrived at the stadium in the company of Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, his Kajiado counterpart Joseph ole Lenku and Okoth Obado of Migori at 11am Saturday.

During the event, Maasai leaders handed over their memorandum to Mr Odinga and members of the BBI taskforce.

The leaders called for the return of community land grabbed during the colonial era.

In the proposals read by Mr ole Lenku, the leaders said the fight for the return of community land was not yet over.

They said Maasai leaders will fight for the restoration of the vast area covering Naivasha, Molo, Nakuru, Mau Narok, Kedong, Kitet, Laikipia and Ndabibi to be reverted back to the community's ownership.

The community came up with six resolutions to be included in the BBI report.

The issues include shared prosperity, culture/national ethos, rights of minorities, natural resources, ethnic antagonism, divisive elections and inclusivity.

