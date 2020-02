He was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road for interrogation.

By VINCENT ACHUKA

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has been arrested in Nairobi over hate speech at a recent Building Bridges Initiative rally.

Detectives lay in wait and pounced on the lawmaker immediately he left Royal Media Services offices where he was on a talk show.

He was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road for interrogation.