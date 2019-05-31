Police officers will be stationed at the Limuru junction to divert traffic.

Motorists advised that they should instead use the Nairobi-Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

Heavy commercial vehicles to Mai Mahiu would be forced to reschedule their travel and avoid the Mai Mahiu escarpment

Police officers will be diverting vehicles at Mai Mahiu Town and at Kaplong to pass through Nakuru if they have no business in Narok Town.

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

Narok Town faces a major lockdown Saturday as President Uhuru Kenyatta leads the nation in marking the 56th Madaraka Day.

Vehicles travelling from Nairobi to Narok or from Kisii through Narok to Nairobi are advised to use alternative roots, through Nakuru and only those attending the ceremony would be allowed in.

SPECIAL PASSES

Security agencies led by Rift Valley regional commissioner Chimwanga Mongo announced that the Narok-Mai Mahiu and Narok-Bomet highways will be closed during the fete.

“Police officers will be diverting vehicles at Mai Mahiu Town and at Kaplong to pass through Nakuru if they have no business in Narok Town,” said Mr Mongo.

He added that heavy commercial vehicles to Mai Mahiu would be forced to reschedule their travel and avoid the Mai Mahiu escarpment due to perennial traffic jams on the notorious nine kilometres stretch. He advised that they should instead use the Nairobi-Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

“The measure is to help dignitaries and other Kenyans travelling to the celebrations move smoothly and only vehicles with special passes will have easy access to the central business district in Narok Town,” added Mr Mongo. He noted that police officers will be stationed at the Limuru junction to divert traffic.

He said those between Narok and Bomet and want to travel to Nairobi should use the Bomet-Kiptagich-Molo-Nakuru Road, and those from Nakuru and Njoro to Narok should be leave their vehicles at the Jaica water plant and walk to the town.

BODA BODA

However, Mr Mongo said tourists travelling to and from the Maasai Mara Game Reserve are allowed to use the route.

Those who will attend the event at the newly refurbished stadium will be required to abandon their vehicles at two designated areas on the outskirts of the town and walk to the venue.

“There will be a bit of walking. For those from Nairobi, leave your vehicles at Ilmashariani, and those from Bomet leave your vehicles at the Ewaso Ngiro Junction,” said Mr Mwongo.

The distance from both locations is approximately four kilometres. Traffic in Narok Town will be disrupted for the better part of the day as major roads will remain closed.

He further announced that both taxis and boda boda operators should avoid the town.

He said all the roads will be temporarily closed between 10am and 11am and again at around 2pm to allow dignitaries and other invited guests with special vehicle passes to go in and out of the stadium.