By KITAVI MUTUA

More by this Author

Retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki has died in Nairobi aged 89.

Nairobi Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue Tuesday Morning announced the passing on of Mwana ''Nzeki.

“A sombre morning as His Eminence John Cardinal Njue has announced the passing on of His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki,” the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Let us pray for the repose of his soul,” the post added.

Mwana a'Nzeki was born on December 25, 1930 in Machakos.

CONSECRATION

Related Stories Hope as Otunga inches closer to sainthood

Advertisement

He was consecrated bishop by Pope Paul VI.

He served in the dioceses of Machakos (1969-1971) and Nakuru (1972-1996).

In 1996 he was made the coadjutor of the Archdiocese of Nairobi in 1997.

Mwana a'Nzeki later became the archbishop of Nairobi in 1997 where he served until his retirement in 2007.

CONDOLENCES

Following the announcement of the death of Mwana a’Nzeki, Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki sent condolence messages to his family and the Christians he served during his many years of pastoral work.