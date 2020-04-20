By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

The government has released Sh8.7 billion under the cash transfer programmes to cushion vulnerable people against the effects of coronavirus as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Social Protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa said on Sunday that a further Sh500 million has also been released to clear arrears owed to persons living with disabilities.

Mr Marwa said the money has already been wired to respective banks, and each beneficiary will receive Sh8,000, which is the cumulative payment between January and April.

The paying banks contracted by the beneficiaries include Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank, Post Bank and Cooperative Bank.

“This money is meant to cushion these vulnerable groups from the negative effects of Covid-19 as emphasised by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mr Marwa said.

Speaking last Friday, President Kenyatta said the money is will be devoted specifically to cushion the most vulnerable and to protect healthcare workers.

Advertisement

The president noted that the government had identified needy households in Nairobi that will receive the weekly Covid-19 stipend.

WELFARE PACKAGE

Mr Marwa said a beneficiary or a caregiver is allowed to withdraw the entire Sh8, 000 or part of it at any given time within a period of six months.

The move is aimed at avoiding overcrowding banks in order to observe the social distance guideline as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has adopted a multi-agency approach in the payment process involving Interior and Health ministries, county governments, as well as elected leaders, to ensure seamless coordination,” Mr Marwa added.

President Kenyatta also directed the ministries of Health and Public Service to develop a welfare package to cushion health workers on the frontline.

Meanwhile, MPs want the government to start distributing food to people in informal settlements, both in urban and rural areas.

The lawmakers want the government to buy food with the funds collected so far in the Covid-19 emergency kitty.

They pointed out that a majority of Kenyans stopped working after the government closed several businesses to prevent the spread of the virus.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale said: “We want the food to be distributed to people in Kibera, Mathare, Kariobangi, Kwa Njenga slums and other low income areas, both in urban centres and rural areas.”

The lawmakers also warned against the misuse of the fund. “It must be managed well. Every now and then, we establish funds but the people targeted don’t receive anything,” Mr Duale added.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said: “We watch the CS everyday giving updates on Covid-19, but nobody is talking about food.”