By PAULINE KAIRU

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has appointed Mamo B Mamo as acting director general to replace Geoffrey Wahungu who is facing charges over the Sh63 billion Kerio dams scandal.

Mr Wahungu was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the scandal.

He is accused of having overseen the irregular issuance of environmental assessment approvals even though there was no feasibility study on the Kimwarer dam.