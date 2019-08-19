By COLLINS OMULO

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) acting Managing Director Nahashon Muguna has escaped arrest after he was allegedly tipped off, says Nema officials.

Officers from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) raided the urban water company offices on Monday but did not find Mr Muguna.

"We had come to enforce a restoration order but unfortunately the MD was tipped off and he had to leave the office abruptly.

"We have sent out the summon and we are going to arrest him and charge him," said Nema acting director general Mamo B Mamo.