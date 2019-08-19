alexa Nema raids water firm over discharging effluent into Nairobi River - Daily Nation
Nema raids water firm over discharging effluent into Nairobi River

Monday August 19 2019

Nairobi River pollution

A man urinates inside the polluted Nairobi River on July 19, 2019. Many companies and industries find it cheaper to discharge their effluent into the water system rather than treat it. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • Acting Managing Director Nahashon Muguna faces arrest following the failure by NCWSC to comply with a restoration order by Nema that had directed the company to stop the discharge of raw sewage into Nairobi River.
COLLINS OMULO
By COLLINS OMULO
The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) acting Managing Director Nahashon Muguna has escaped arrest after he was allegedly tipped off, says Nema officials.

Officers from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) raided the urban water company offices on Monday but did not find Mr Muguna.

"We had come to enforce a restoration order but unfortunately the MD was tipped off and he had to leave the office abruptly.

"We have sent out the summon and we are going to arrest him and charge him," said Nema acting director general Mamo B Mamo.

Mr Muguna faces arrest following the failure by NCWSC to comply with a restoration order by Nema that had directed the company to stop the discharge of raw sewage into Nairobi River.