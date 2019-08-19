Nema raids water firm over discharging effluent into Nairobi River
Monday August 19 2019
The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) acting Managing Director Nahashon Muguna has escaped arrest after he was allegedly tipped off, says Nema officials.
Officers from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) raided the urban water company offices on Monday but did not find Mr Muguna.
"We had come to enforce a restoration order but unfortunately the MD was tipped off and he had to leave the office abruptly.
"We have sent out the summon and we are going to arrest him and charge him," said Nema acting director general Mamo B Mamo.
Mr Muguna faces arrest following the failure by NCWSC to comply with a restoration order by Nema that had directed the company to stop the discharge of raw sewage into Nairobi River.