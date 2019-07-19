By NATION REPORTER

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) on Friday reversed its order to close Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club for non-compliance with rules for discharging effluent.

Nema reported on Thursday that it had apprehended the hotel’s manager for discharging untreated effluent into the environment.

“The hotel also failed to implement recommendations proposed to it by the authority on June, 20. A closure order has also been issued,” a tweet stated.

The reversal was made on Friday evening, the authority saying Windsor had “initiated compliance and put measures to prevent waste water flowing into environment”.

CRACKDOWN

The authority has been carrying out a crackdown across the country, that has seen businesses such as hotels and factories closed for defying its rules.

Among those affected are Baringo County Referral Hospital, which Nema said on Friday had also been discharging untreated sewage into a nearby river.

Its medical superintendent was arrested for “defying the authority’s orders” during inspections on Friday.

On July 16, police and Nema officials arrested a manager at Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Limited on accusations of flouting regulations for discharging effluent.

Satendra Sharma, the official who was arrested, is the plant manager for Daima dairy company, whose products are processed by Sameer.