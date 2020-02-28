New CSs, PSs asked to fight corruption

On trade, President Kenyatta directed CS Maina to ensure Kenyans reap maximum benefits from trade negotiations with the United States and the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He also urged the CS to eliminate bottlenecks towards the realisation of universal health care.

The President directed CS Kagwe to ensure Kenyans remain safe from coronavirus.

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday presided over the swearing-in of two new Cabinet secretaries and six principal secretaries at State House, Nairobi.

The Cabinet secretaries sworn in were Betty Chemutai Maina (Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

Amb Johnson Weru (Trade and Enterprise Development), Dr Julius Jwan (Vocational and Technical Training), Mary Kimonye (Public Service), Amb Simon Nabukwesi (University Education and Research), Solomon Kitungu (Transport) and Enosh Momanyi (Physical Planning) were sworn in as principal secretaries.

President Kenyatta told the officials that corruption and lack of integrity would not be tolerated.

“The evil of corruption must come to an end. I expect you to support me in ending it,” the President said.

