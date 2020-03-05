By STEVE NJUGUNA

New KCC has laid off 280 of its casual workers in Nyahururu, Laikipia County, a move aimed at creating room for modernisation of the government-owned factory.

In a letter dated February 29, Managing Director Simon Wanjangi said the contracts had been terminated with immediate effect “as there was not much production going on at the factory”.

The workers were told, “This is to inform you that due to the temporary stoppage of production operations in the factory, to give room for factory modernisation, the management has decided to terminate your services with immediate effect."

'PRODUCTION ON'

Those affected, however, claimed production was taking place and that the management's explanation was vague.

“There is no clear explanation as to why our services were terminated. e are reading mischief in the whole process and suspecting a hidden motive,” said Mr James Mwangi, the casual workers' spokesperson.

Mr Mwangi said farmers were still taking milk to the factory and that they would have been asked to stop had production been halted.

“Some of us have worked for as many as 10 years at the factory. The management does not want to employ us on a permanent basis as required by law," he added.

OTHER HIRED

The workers further noted that the factory recently employed other people on permanent basis.

They wondered why those who already had experience at the factory were not given the first priority.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to tour the factory next week to assess the progress of its expansion.

In January, President Kenyatta ordered the disbursement of Sh575 million for the expansion project and Sh500 million for purchase of milk from farmers.