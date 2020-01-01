By NATION TEAM

Road accidents have already claimed the lives of nine Kenyans across the country, early reports show.

This marks a deadly start to 2020 and has cast a shadow on the wave of celebrations as most Kenyans ushered in the new year.

BARINGO

The highest death toll recorded so far is from an early morning accident along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road in Baringo County at around 5 am that claimed five lives.

The driver of the car, identified as 27 year-old Philip Kemboi, the son of Athletics Kenya (AK) official Barnabas Kitilit, is said to have lost control of the vehicle that landed in a ditch at Kabonyony junction.

UMOINNER BUS

In Nairobi, one woman died and four others - including a boda boda rider - were critically injured in an accident involving an Umoinner bus and a motorbike that happened before midday at Makongeni area in Nairobi.

The accident happened when the speeding bus, while trying to swerve to avoid hitting an oncoming probox car, hit a boda boda rider at the Church Army roundabout.

Passengers and eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding from the Nairobi CBD towards Donholm when the accident occurred.

Seven of the passengers are nursing slight injuries from the accident and are receiving treatment at Mama Lucy hospital.

The body of the deceased woman was taken to City Mortuary, while the Police are currently looking for the driver of the bus who fled the scene moments after the accident occurred.

KERICHO

In Kericho County, two people have died following a head-on collision between a Toyota probox and a boda boda along the Kericho-Litein highway mid-morning Wednesday.

Felicia Nafula, the Bureti Sub-County Police Commander confirmed the incident which occurred at Cheborus village in Chelilis along the busy highway.

“The boda boda rider died on the spot following the accident while the passenger who sustained serious head injuries died while undergoing treatment at Litein AIC hospital,” she said, adding that the bodies have been moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

The driver of the probox, who was alone in the car, is said to have fled the scene of the accident and was yet to surrender to the police by the time of going to press.

The car which was heading to Litein trading centre has since been towed to the police station along with the motor cycle that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Residents of the area blocked the busy highway for over an hour in protest as a result of the accident and it took the intervention of police for them to allow traffic flow.

“We have cleared the road after addressing the residents who were demanding that bumps should be erected in the area to avert loss of lives in future,” said Ms Nafula.

Geoffrey Mutai, a resident, said there had been more than 10 accidents in the area yet no action had been taken both by the traffic police and Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA).

“Boda boda riders have often been blamed for causing accidents in the region yet it is actually the probox vehicle drivers who are overspeeding and breaking all traffic rules,” he said.

KIRINYAGA

In Kirinyaga County, a pedestrian was crushed to death and another person seriously injured during along the Kutus-Rwambiti road when a driver lost control of his vehicle.

They were delivering milk to the market for sale when they were hit by a car at Kianyaga area.

According to witnesses, a victims identified as Lewis Mwangi, 40, succumbed to injuries on arrival at Kerugoya Referral Hospital while the other, John Kinyua, survived.

Mr Kinyua suffered head and leg injuries and is undergoing treatment at Kianyaga Sub-County hospital where he was rushed soon after the accident.

Following the accident, angry residents rose up in protest and attempted to attack the driver but he sped off and sought refuge at Kianyaga Police Station.

"The survivor is my farmhand...he was badly injured," said Denis Kariuki who is a primary school headteacher.

Kirinyaga East police boss Antony Wanjuu said the driver has been questioned in connection with the accident and will be charged with causing death by careless driving once investigations were complete.