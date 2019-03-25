Manufacturing is one of the four key pillars of President Kenyatta's Big Four agenda.

By JAMES KAHONGEH

All government agencies will now be required to procure their uniforms from a plant at the National Youth Service headquarters in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i issued the order on Monday during an inspection tour of the progress of the production of police uniforms at the plant.

The new uniforms were unveiled in September 2018 by President Uhuru Kenyatta for General Duty Police Officers as part of a bid to revamp the police service, a change that was met with mixed reactions among Kenyans.

During the inspection tour, Mr Matiang'i said the uniforms are ready and that the plant produces 1,000 units daily.

The CS said the plant has capacity to cater for textile needs of all the government agencies and barred state agencies from importing uniforms for their staff.

"We will begin a system of tracking where government uniforms are made. You cannot support manufacturing theoretically. You have to do it practically," said Mr Matiang'i, adding that all Kenyans have the responsibility to build the country.

"Undoubtedly, we have the capacity to manufacture institutional uniforms locally. I urge all government agencies to follow suit," said Mr Matiang'i.