The controversy surrounding Kenyan doctors’ stay in Cuba has taken a new twist with Kenya denying allegations of discontent among the 48 medics.

This came as the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) spoke of plans to fundraise for air tickets to return 30 of the 48 doctors still studying in Cuba.

On Monday, Ms Ines Maria Chapman Wuagh, Vice President of the Cuban Council of State and Ministers, visited the country and was received by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Ruto termed the death of a Kenyan doctor in Cuba an isolated incident and promised that the two nations would work together to expand and improve service delivery in the local health sector.

He said Cuban doctors in the country had attended to more than 300,000 patients since arriving in June 2018.

DIFFERING ACCOUNTS

On Wednesday, Heath Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki sought to distance the students from claims made last week by KMPDU leaders regarding their desire to discontinue studies and return home.

“None of our doctors studying in Cuba has indicated that they wish to discontinue their studies and return to Kenya,” she told a press briefing at Afya House in Nairobi.

Union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga said the doctors had indicated their willingness to travel back but were unable to do so for lack of air tickets.

“We plan to hold a fundraiser to buy tickets that will enable them to return home,” he said.

The medic also alleged that the government had refused to provide the doctors with tickets and had forbidden them from returning home before completing their studies.

MONITORING

Ms Kariuki, however, said the ministry was addressing the issue and that a team visited the students a fortnight ago for an assessment.

“As part of programme monitoring, the ministry sent a team of officials to Cuba on March 20 to assess its progress and the welfare of the students,” said the CS.

She said the government increased their allowances to enable them rent houses outside their university and afford what she termed “the high cost of living in Cuba”.

“The team observed that the cost of living in Cuba was relatively high and that the Kenyan embassy in Havana was in constant communication with the students regarding their welfare,” she said.