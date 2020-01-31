alexa LIVE: Nyoro: newest Governor in town - Daily Nation
LIVE: Nyoro swearing in...
LIVE: Nyoro: newest Governor in town

Friday January 31 2020

  • The ceremony was presided over by High Court Judge John Onyiego.
SIMON CIURI
By SIMON CIURI
James Nyoro has been sworn in as Kiambu County Governor.

He finally took oath at a ceremony presided over by High Court Judge John Onyiego at County headquarters on Friday.

The previous ceremony, set for Thursday, did not take off following a legal hitch.

Legislators in attendance include Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Kiambu Women Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba, nominator Senator Isaac Mwaura and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru.

More follows.