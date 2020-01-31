LIVE: Nyoro swearing in...

LIVE: Nyoro: newest Governor in town
Friday January 31 2020
James Nyoro has been sworn in as Kiambu County Governor.
He finally took oath at a ceremony presided over by High Court Judge John Onyiego at County headquarters on Friday.
The previous ceremony, set for Thursday, did not take off following a legal hitch.
Legislators in attendance include Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Kiambu Women Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba, nominator Senator Isaac Mwaura and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru.
More follows.