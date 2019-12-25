Newsmakers of 2019: People who shaped the news this year
Wednesday December 25 2019
January 29: Joseph Kori and Judy Wangui
The two lovers made news early in the year when the police accused them of murdering Kori’s wife, Mary Wambui Kamangara. The case is ongoing but Mr. Kori was released for lack of evidence while his estranged lover is still behind bars.
March 1: Rashid Echesa
Former Sports CS whose career has been marked by controversy, politicking, violence and scandal. His turbulent year as the head of the docket finally comes to an ignominious end. Valued at Sh40 million in fixed and movable assets at the time of his appointment, he was severely criticised during and after his vetting by lawmakers. Having dropped out of primary school, Mr Echesa’s education background put him at a great disadvantage.
March 17: Assa Nyakundi
Prominent city Lawyer says he shot his son Joseph Nyakundi who was seated in the back of the car accidentally as he holstered his Glock pistol on Sunday afternoon as they approached home from church.
March 24: Peter Tabichi
A Nakuru mathematics teacher, Mr Peter Tabichi, is this year’s winner of a prestigious global prize, the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2019, beating nine other contenders.
April 9: Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi
Naftali Njahi Kinuthia hacks Moi University medicine student Ivy Wangechi to death after love gone sour
April 12: Dr Assel Horrea and Dr Landy Rodriguez
Two Cuban doctors are abducted in an attack by gunmen in Mandera town. The two medics were ambushed at Banisa stage while driving to the hospital in a county-owned double cabin pickup accompanied by two body guards one of them who died in the attack, and the driver who was arrested and questioned.
July 1: Bob Collymore
Safaricom CEO dies after battle with cancer.
August 8: Tob Cohen and Sara Wairimu
Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen reported missing. His wife Sarah arrested after his body was found in a septic tank inside their Kitusuri home.
September 29: Mariam Kighenda and Amanda Mutheu
Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu drowned at the Likoni channel in Kenya’s coastal town Mombasa on September 29 after their saloon car slipped off the ferry.
October 12: Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge becomes the first man to run the marathon race in under 2 hours by clocking 1:59:40 in the Ineos 1:59 challenge in Vienna, Austria.
October 16: Aisha Jumwa
Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard, Mr Geofrey Okuto spent the night in police cells as they await the court to determine a petition by the prosecution to detain them for 21 days following the killing of Gumbao Jola, an uncle of the ODM Ganda Ward aspirant, Mr Reuben Mwambize Katana.
October 25: Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom appoints former East African Breweries Limited (EABL) finance director Peter Ndegwa as its new CEO, replacing the late Bob Collymore who passed away on 1st July.
November 8: Bernard Imran Okoth
Jubilee Party candidate MacDonald Mariga garners 11,280 votes against ODM’s Bernard Imran Okoth’s 24,636 votes in the Kibra by-election occasioned by the death of area MP Ken Okoth.
December 6: Mike Mbuvi Sonko
Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is arrested near Voi and flown to Nairobi to face charges of corruption over use of county funds.
Compiled By Anniel Njoka and Evans Sasaka