The people who shaped the news in the year 2019. Take a look at the pictures.

By NATION TEAM

January 29: Joseph Kori and Judy Wangui

The two lovers made news early in the year when the police accused them of murdering Kori’s wife, Mary Wambui Kamangara. The case is ongoing but Mr. Kori was released for lack of evidence while his estranged lover is still behind bars.

Mr Joseph Kori and his girlfriend Judy Wangui at the Kiambu Law Courts on January 29, 2019 . PHOTO | FILE | NATION

March 1: Rashid Echesa

Former Sports CS whose career has been marked by controversy, politicking, violence and scandal. His turbulent year as the head of the docket finally comes to an ignominious end. Valued at Sh40 million in fixed and movable assets at the time of his appointment, he was severely criticised during and after his vetting by lawmakers. Having dropped out of primary school, Mr Echesa’s education background put him at a great disadvantage.

The then Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa during an interview at the ministry's offices in Nairobi on November 9, 2018. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

March 17: Assa Nyakundi

Prominent city Lawyer says he shot his son Joseph Nyakundi who was seated in the back of the car accidentally as he holstered his Glock pistol on Sunday afternoon as they approached home from church.

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

March 24: Peter Tabichi

A Nakuru mathematics teacher, Mr Peter Tabichi, is this year’s winner of a prestigious global prize, the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2019, beating nine other contenders.

Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi (centre) holding up the Global Teacher Prize (GTP) trophy after winning the US$ 1 million award during an official ceremony in Dubai on March 24, 2019. PHOTO | AFP | GLOBAL EDUCATION AND SKILLS FORUM

April 9: Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Njahi Kinuthia hacks Moi University medicine student Ivy Wangechi to death after love gone sour

An undated photo of Ivy Wangechi, who was killed at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on April 9, 2019, by former schoolmate Naftali Njami Kinuthia. PHOTO | COURTESY

April 12: Dr Assel Horrea and Dr Landy Rodriguez

Two Cuban doctors are abducted in an attack by gunmen in Mandera town. The two medics were ambushed at Banisa stage while driving to the hospital in a county-owned double cabin pickup accompanied by two body guards one of them who died in the attack, and the driver who was arrested and questioned.

The abducted Cuban medics. From left: Dr Assel Herera Correa and Dr Landy Rodriguez. They were abducted in Mandera Town on April 12, 2019. PHOTOS | COURTESY

July 1: Bob Collymore

Safaricom CEO dies after battle with cancer.

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

August 8: Tob Cohen and Sara Wairimu

Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen reported missing. His wife Sarah arrested after his body was found in a septic tank inside their Kitusuri home.

Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen and his wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho in an undated photo. PHOTO | COURTESY

September 29: Mariam Kighenda and Amanda Mutheu

Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu drowned at the Likoni channel in Kenya’s coastal town Mombasa on September 29 after their saloon car slipped off the ferry.

Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu. PHOTO | COURTESY

October 12: Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge becomes the first man to run the marathon race in under 2 hours by clocking 1:59:40 in the Ineos 1:59 challenge in Vienna, Austria.

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with his pacemakers, friends and supporters after crossing finish line to break the historic two-hour barrier for a marathon during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | INEOS 1:59 CHALLENGE

October 16: Aisha Jumwa

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard, Mr Geofrey Okuto spent the night in police cells as they await the court to determine a petition by the prosecution to detain them for 21 days following the killing of Gumbao Jola, an uncle of the ODM Ganda Ward aspirant, Mr Reuben Mwambize Katana.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa in a Mombasa Law Court on October 17, 2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

October 25: Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom appoints former East African Breweries Limited (EABL) finance director Peter Ndegwa as its new CEO, replacing the late Bob Collymore who passed away on 1st July.

Safaricom's new CEO Peter Ndegwa. PHOTO | COURTESY | SAFARICOM

November 8: Bernard Imran Okoth

Jubilee Party candidate MacDonald Mariga garners 11,280 votes against ODM’s Bernard Imran Okoth’s 24,636 votes in the Kibra by-election occasioned by the death of area MP Ken Okoth.

Bernard Imran Okoth. He won the Kibra by-election on November 7, 2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

December 6: Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is arrested near Voi and flown to Nairobi to face charges of corruption over use of county funds.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (centre), who has been arrested for alleged economic crimes arrives with handcuffs at the Wilson airport in Nairobi, on December 6 ,2019. PHOTO | AFP