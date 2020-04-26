By SUNDAY NATION TEAM

National Industrial Training Authority (Nita) acting Director-General Stephen Ogenga answer your questions.

1 A number of college trainees were due for their mandatory industrial attachment beginning May, while others are to proceed for their post-training attachment on completion of their Knec exams in July. What reassurance can you give these trainees considering that many organisations are downsizing or closing shop owing to the Covid-19 crisis?

Komen Moris, Eldoret

With attachment providers having put on hold receiving prospective attachees, the authority is developing post-Covid-19 strategies that we will deploy to ensure that trainees are taken through a recovery plan for their industrial attachment, and in particular the group that was due for attachment between May and July.

Nita has instituted mechanisms in consultation with attachment providers to engage learning institutions on the possibility of rescheduling industrial attachment for continuing students who have been affected so that before they end their course of study, they will have undertaken their industrial attachment. For the post-attachment trainees, we will engage prospective attachees and liaise with attachment providers on how they can accommodate a training plan for this category.

2 One of your mandates is integrating labour market information into skills development, which hasn't been felt across the counties. What is your office doing about this?

Jeff Chepkwony, Chepalungu

Labour Market Information (LMI) refers to data on skills emerging from local institutions versus the actual skills demanded by industry. This information is generated by the National Human Resource Planning Department, a department in Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MoLSP).

Nita, which is under MoLSP, integrates the LMI into skills development by working with industry through Sector Training Committees to first collaborate and update the LMI and to develop Qualification Packs (QPs) and National Occupational Standards (NOS) which define the occupational requirements for the skills-sets demanded by industry for specific job roles.

They are also the basis for Industrial Training Standards that outline the requirements for curricula, assessment guidelines, training institutions, trainers, assessment institutions and assessors. This process ensures there is minimal gap between the skills demanded by industry and training and assessment. It may be true that this has not been felt in the counties as it’s among the transformation agendas that Nita is currently undertaking.

3 The government lacks adequate funding to sustainably run and manage industrial training institutions that can produce graduates with diplomas and certificates in relevant trade skills. Have you factored Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) into your future plans?

Dan Murugu, Nakuru

Nita, in its transformation document of 2017, recognised the need to collaborate with social partners through Sector Training Committees (STCs), who are the key link between Nita and various sectors of the economy, including industrial and manufacturing, to benefit from relevant PPPs.

Nita is in the process of implementing the Kenya National Qualification Framework (KNQF) Master Craft Persons progression pathways for people who obtained Government Trade Test (III- I).

The Master Craft Persons levels MCP-III, MCP-II, MCP-I and Professional Master Craft Persons are equivalent to crafts certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate diploma respectively. Nita, therefore, does not currently produce graduates.

4 I was a student at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (Kiti) for just two semesters before I opted out to pursue other interests. This is now almost 20 years ago and the institution is yet to commence offering degrees. When will it be upgraded to a university as former students and Nakuru residents have been demanding?

Dan Murugu, Nakuru

The Kenya Industrial Training Institute is a training institution under the Ministry of Trade and Industry whereas Nita is under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

However, whereas Kiti is under the Trade ministry, it mostly offers industrial training programmes regulated by Nita for the benefit of persons engaged in industry (formal and informal) either as workers, apprentices or indentured learners.

With the enactment of the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (KNQF) by the government in 2018, programmes under industrial training are nationally recognised and are offered under the Skills Sub-sector up to Level 8 of the KNQF.

Postgraduate qualifications under the Higher Education Sub-sector are also placed at Level 8 of the KNQF. Consequently, Kiti can now offer industrial training programmes at Level 7 of the KNQF without necessarily being converted into a public university. Industrial training programmes at this level are equivalent to degree programmes.

5 Kindly take us through the accreditation process?

Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

Nita is mandated by the Industrial Training Act Cap 237 of the Laws of Kenya to accredit industrial training providers. Accredited institutions are expected to pre-skill, upskill and re-skill workers engaged in the industry (formal or informal).

For a training provider to be accredited, the entity must be locally incorporated by the government, have in place the necessary infrastructure, equipment, tools and resource persons (course facilitators) to support the training programmes on offer.

Institutions wishing to be accredited by Nita are expected to make a formal application (using a prescribed form) accompanied by the requisite accreditation fees. Upon receipt of the formal request, Nita’s technical team carries out an impromptu due diligence inspection visit to the applicant’s premises. Upon inspection, the decision to accredit or not accredit the applicant is made.

The accreditation guidelines are available in the Nita website, www.nita.go.ke.

6 I sat my trade test (MVE) two years ago at CITC Thika but whenever I inquire about my Grade 3 certificate I am told that they are yet to receive the certificates for 2018. Why does it take long to issue certificates? In light of Covid-19, when are we sitting the Grade 2 test?

Mathew Nderitu, Thika

Our records show that indeed you sat for MVE Trade Grade III at CITC Thika in December 2018. Kindly note that our certificates are printed by a contracted company. Before the year 2018, the contractual period for the company came to an end.

This therefore called for an advertisement of the printing services. Because of the elaborate procedures of procuring such services, the process took long. However, the process is now complete and your certificate will be delivered to your Test Centre in May.

Secondly, Grade III, II and I tests were scheduled for April. However, the exams were postponed in line with government directives. Candidates will be informed when the exams will be done.

7 Industry stakeholders have raised concerns about the skills mismatch between industry and trainers. What are you doing to bridge the gap?

Raphael Obonyo, Nairobi

In 2019, Nita engaged in a process of reviewing Industrial Training Schemes with an aim of refocusing industrial training and ensuring training is addressing the needs of the employer. Among the recommendations in the new schemes is review of Qualification Packs and National Occupational Standards (NOS) curricula and assessment guidelines every four years.

The aim is to ensure the training programmes are in tandem with the existing technology and other industry requirements.

8 What are you doing to ensure compliance by employers in terms of registration and levy payments?

Raphael Obonyo, Nairobi

Nita continues to engage employers through different platforms on the need to pay industrial training levy and benefit from the levy fund. Full compliance in levy payment entitle employers to get reimbursement for staff training costs in full or in part and also get grants for provisions of student attachment services.

While the authority has prosecutorial powers to enforce compliance, it has been pursuing persuasion over a period of time for lasting partnerships. We thank the many employers who have been remitting levies regularly.

Nita has now commenced prosecution of non-compliant employers in accordance with the law. It is also partnering with KRA for unification of payroll return and exchange of data. Further, an external debt collector is being procured to follow up on levy defaulters.

9 One of the Big Four agenda items is manufacturing. How do you see Nita being involved to achieve this goal?

Francis Njuguna, Kibichoi

Nita has redefined its targets under performance contracting to include the Big 4 Agenda. These cover textile and apparel, leather products, building construction and assessment and certification of workers in the building construction industry.

Nita plays a critical role in the manufacturing sector since most of the shop floor operatives, who are the producers of goods and services, are assessed and certified by Nita; based on programmes developed by Nita.

10 Can a prospective student opt for direct admission to Nita centres without having to go through Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)?

Bernice Kiseki, Wundanyi

Nita is an industrial training authority whose main target for training are industry employees or persons who are self-employed. This means they do not have to go through KUCCPS since the latter targets school leavers.

However, school leavers identified by employers for apprenticeship programmes may register with KUCCPS for training in Nita centres.

School leavers wishing to join Nita centres may do so directly by applying to the centre of their choice.

11 What training areas is the authority prioritising and why?

Shem Onderi, Kisii

Industrial training, as earlier stated, unlike other educational sub-frameworks, is a job/trade specific, employer-driven mode of training, meaning we prioritise training depending on the requirements of the industry at a particular time.

For many years the bulk of training has favoured automotive, electrical, building, textiles and mechanical areas.

However, as the Kenyan labour market becomes more multifaceted, we are seeing an increased demand in agricultural, security, food and beverage, ICT, media arts, fashion and mining related trades, among other areas.

12 Most of the courses that Nita offers in various centres are the same as those found in colleges that offer diploma and certificate courses. What would make someone choose to study at Nita centres and not other colleges?

Adrian Muema, Kitengela

Nita is mandated by law to regulate the training of persons engaged in industry (formal or informal).

Our courses are, therefore, industry-focused and thus different from diploma and certificate courses although they may be offered at the same level in the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (KNQF).