The Kenya Revenue Authority has dismissed reports of Commissioner-General John Njiraini's exit, noting he will remain in office until June when his term will end.

The taxman issued the statement on Monday evening following "misleading" reports on social media.

"The board has full confidence in Mr Njiraini and reiterates that there is no management vacuum as relates to the position of the Commissioner-General," board chairman Francis Muthaura said.

He added, "KRA's senior leadership team is functionally resourced and there is no cause for alarm."

Mr Muthaura said the team had turned its focus to revenue mobilisation through transformation, in line with its 7th Corporate Plan, which it launched at its Nairobi headquarters on January 16.

The plan for the period 2018/19 to 2020/21 is themed ‘Revenue Mobilization through Transformation, Data-driven Decision-making and Tax Base Expansion’.

The board noted that it will announce management changes through its official channels.