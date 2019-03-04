 Njiraini not leaving office — KRA - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

John Njiraini will be in office until end of term, KRA says

Monday March 4 2019

KRA Commissioner -General John Njiraini 

KRA Commissioner-General John Njiraini during the launch of the taxman's 7th Corporate Plan at Times Tower in Nairobi on January 16, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
By NATION REPORTER
More by this Author

The Kenya Revenue Authority has dismissed reports of Commissioner-General John Njiraini's exit, noting he will remain in office until June when his term will end.

The taxman issued the statement on Monday evening following "misleading" reports on social media.

"The board has full confidence in Mr Njiraini and reiterates that there is no management vacuum as relates to the position of the Commissioner-General," board chairman Francis Muthaura said.

He added, "KRA's senior leadership team is functionally resourced and there is no cause for alarm."

Mr Muthaura said the team had turned its focus to revenue mobilisation through transformation, in line with its 7th Corporate Plan, which it launched at its Nairobi headquarters on January 16.

The plan for the period 2018/19 to 2020/21 is themed ‘Revenue Mobilization through Transformation, Data-driven Decision-making and Tax Base Expansion’.

Related Content

The board noted that it will announce management changes through its official channels.

Mr Muthaura assured taxpayers and other stakeholders of a smooth transition come June, according to its human resource policies. 

Related Stories

23 minutes ago

Njiraini using KRA to settle scores: trader

The businessman, Njama Wambugu, asks court to bar KRA from seeking tax arrears from him.

  • 21/2/2019 KRA on path to net 66,000 landlords
  • 17/1/2019 KRA banks on tech to net 3m new taxpayers in three years
  • 30/9/2018 KRA staff in mass exit over 'unrealistic targets'