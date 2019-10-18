By NATION REPORTER

The commuter rail service from the Ngong' station to the Nairobi terminus through Ongata Rongai will not operate this weekend.

The Kenya Railways Corporation made this announcement on Friday, noting the service is not scheduled for operations on weekends and holidays.

Operations will resume on Tuesday as Monday will be a holiday on account of Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday, October 20.

Earlier, Kenya Railways said the Madaraka Express NRB - MSA passenger service will have additional coaches from October 18 to 21.