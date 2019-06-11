By OUMA WANZALA

The government has assured minority communities that there will be no discrimination in recruitment of personnel in the public service.

Public Service Commission chairman Stephen Kirogo said they will ensure all communities and special interest groups have equal chances to be considered for government jobs.

“The commission is guided by principles set out in the Constitution, focusing on meritocracy as well as affirmative action that is based on gender, disability and minority considerations,” Mr Kirogo noted.

He said more than 3,200 jobs in various government ministries and departments were up for grabs and had been advertised.

KENYA'S FACE

Mr Kirogo spoke on Tuesday during a meeting with leaders of minority communities at Commission House in Nairobi.

Among the communities represented were the Ogiek, Sengwer, Yaaku and El-Molo.

“We are committed to ensuring the public service reflects the face of Kenya and that all communities feel they are represented."

Ogiek community chairman Johnson Takur expressed concern about long-term marginalisation and called for affirmative action to uplift the people.

Mr Takur, however, thanked the commission for its diversity policy that gives equal opportunity to all Kenyans seeking employment in the public sector.

COUNTY HIRES

The leaders accused counties of flouting the constitutional requirement on inclusivity by failing to accommodate minority communities.

The diversity policy, which the commission released in May 2016, provides guidelines on mainstreaming and management of diversity issues in the public service.

It ensures that the public service is representative and reflective of Kenya’s many communities.