Female police officers will have to undo fancy hairstyles and weaves at the end of the festive season as the National Police Service moves to enforce its dress code.

The National Police Service is keen to ensure that all officers strictly observe the set dress code. This comes as the service continues to roll out the new police uniforms.

In a circular from Vigilance House earlier this week, all regional police commanders have been tasked with ensuring that the dress code is adhered to.

The circular, signed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Edward Mbugua, raises concerns over policewomen spotting flashy and colourful hairdos while in uniform, terming it as a violation of the Kenya Police dress code.

DIG Mbugua says in the communication dated December 20, 2019 that the 'overdone' hairstyles are a violation of the service regulations.

He terms the flashy weaves and hairstyles as a disrespect to the police uniform.

"During my official tour around the country [in] the last one week I have observed with a lot of concern that officers of all ranks have flawed the service's dress code especially women hairstyles while in uniform," Mr Mbugua said.

The police boss claims that some exaggerated hairstyles and weaves have made it impossible for the officers to put on their official hats and berets while on duty.

"I observed with dismay exaggerated weaves and styles and over-coloured hairdos. Some officers could not even put on peaked caps or berets," the police boss noted.

At the same time the DIG has raised concerns over coloured hijabs for Muslims, directing that they maintain a thin black scarf as per the service code.

"I have also observed that the head dress for Muslims has been changed from the earlier agreed upon thin black scarf to coloured ones," he said.

The DIG has hence directed that female officers get rid of the overdone flashy hairstyles by January 1, 2020.

"There is dire need to recognise that the police uniform is a symbol of authority and should be accorded the respect it deserves. As from January 1, 2020 these overdone hairstyles will not be accepted," Mr Mbugua affirmed.