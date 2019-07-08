By AGEWA MAGUT

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has rubbished claims about an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Kibicho said no formal complaint has been made about the alleged plot and that the murder plot claims are based on media "imaginations."

The powerful PS was speaking on Monday at the Shauri Moyo AP camp in Nairobi where he had gone to launch a borehole project.

He said Kenyans should focus on the work Cabinet secretaries do and not on rumours.