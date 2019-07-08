  1. Home
  2. News

No formal complaint in DP Ruto 'murder plot', says Karanja Kibicho

Monday July 8 2019

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The powerful PS was speaking on Monday at the Shauri Moyo AP camp in Nairobi where he had gone to launch a borehole project.
Advertisement
 
AGEWA MAGUT
By AGEWA MAGUT
More by this Author

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has rubbished claims about an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Kibicho said no formal complaint has been made about the alleged plot and that the murder plot claims are based on media "imaginations."

The powerful PS was speaking on Monday at the Shauri Moyo AP camp in Nairobi where he had gone to launch a borehole project.

He said Kenyans should focus on the work Cabinet secretaries do and not on rumours.

More follows.