Deputy President William Ruto avoided election politics and waded into the debate on the upcoming International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD+25).

He said on Sunday that Kenya will not entertain any gay agenda at the three-day conference to be held in Nairobi from Tuesday.

The DP said Kenya will host the population conference “but will not accept practices that are in conflict with our culture”.

Speaking at Covenant Church International, Enkongu Enkare, Naroosura location, in Narok County, Mr Ruto reiterated Kenya’s commitment to protecting cultural norms by not allowing any practices that are deemed to devalue country’s culture and religions.

The DP was attending the ordination of Bishop Simon Simpai and Assistant Bishop Chris Kosencha, where the upcoming ICPD+25 dominated discussions. The clerics later issued a statement on the issue.

Led by consecrating Bishop Kepha Omae of Redeemed Gospel Church and Bishop Peter ole Nakula, the chairman of the Narok Pastors Association, they said they were unhappy about different aspects of the conference and feared it would be used to rubber-stamp motives that are not acceptable to African culture.

They said they were deeply sceptical of the real purpose of the conference that has been sold as a critical forum to discuss issues on population and development.

“What we are being told in the open is not true; it’s a mere facade for entrenching unacceptable practices into national and international laws,” Bishop Omae said.

The clerics believe that several commitments to be adopted at the controversial conference will advance abortion, homosexuality and other “immoral” practices.

But the DP termed the claims as mere propaganda and assured religious leaders that the government would not allow anything that would go against the morals and religions of Kenyans.

“But on things that do not conform to our cultures and religion, we will firmly reject,” he reiterated.

The DP told residents that the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to Kenyans, with roads, water and electricity at the top of the agenda.

Narok County will benefit from 350 kilometres of roads now under construction, he said.

Three technical institutes have already been commissioned, Mr Ruto added. “We are focusing on building three mega dams in the county in the next financial year at a cost of Sh10 billion, and we have also targeted rural electrification with Sh1.5 billion set aside next year,” he said.