The National Assembly has offered counties Sh316 billion but the county leaders are demanding for Sh335 billion.

The President asked the counties leaders to utilise what they have and curb corruption in counties instead of demanding for more funds.

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed call by governor and senators for more revenue allocation to counties saying the government has no money.

REDUCE SALARIES

Speaking at Kirwara Boys High School in Gatanga during the burial of Peter Kenneth’s mother Rahab Wambui, the President gave the leaders an option of reducing their salaries if they wanted to allocate more to the counties.

“We have no money to offer to the counties, we can’t print money and we have offered them what we have.

“They should first account for what they are given and curb corruption instead of demanding for what we don’t have,” the president said.

He added: “You can’t sow what you have not planted. If the senators and the governors want to allocate more, they can only reduce their salaries, we are not Delarue to print money,” the President said.

The standoff saw the governors file a case at the Supreme Court seeking an interpretation of the matter in accordance with the Constitution.

Chief Justice David Maraga said Tuesday the apex court will only hear the matter if that is the only option left on the table.

“We are reluctant to hear this case since it is legislative process. But we will hear it if we must,” said Maraga when the matter came up for mention.

He gave the National Assembly until Wednesday next week to try and unlock the stalemate failure to which the matter proceeds to hearing.