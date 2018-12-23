By COLLINS OMULO

It is set to be a dry Christmas as the Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that rainfall will reduce in several parts of the country during the next four days.

Kenya Meteorological Services acting director Stella Aura said that rainfall is expected to reduce in several parts of the country following a week in which several parts of the country including the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the southern and the coastal strip recorded heavy rainfall.

“Rainfall is expected to reduce over several parts of the country during the forecast period,” said Ms Aura.

According to the latest five-day weather forecast released by the weatherman on Saturday and covering between December 22 and 26, the counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu will experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night between now and after Christmas.

CLOUDS

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi counties will also experience early morning clouds breaking into sunny intervals throughout the forecast period.

The afternoons will also experience sunny intervals throughout the forecast period.

The south eastern lowlands of Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta counties are set to experience mainly sunny intervals in the morning throughout the four days.

SUNNY INTERVALS

The Lake Victoria Basin comprising of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori counties will experience sunny intervals throughout the forecast period.

A similar weather pattern will be experienced by counties in the Rift Valley highlands.

The counties are Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

The north eastern counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night.

Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale counties will experience sunny intervals in the morning over several places while showers in the morning will be experienced on the last day.