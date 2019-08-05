By GEORGE ODIWUOR

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

The family of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth will not conduct any Luo traditional rituals as earlier proposed by a section of elders.

Instead, the family will conduct a prayer service at Okoth's maternal home at Ogenga village in Kabondo Kasipul, Homa Bay County, at a date to be announced soon.

This was revealed when National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara visited Okoth's mother, Anjeline Ajwang’, on Monday to condole with her family.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting with other family members who agreed to reconcile after earlier differences on how the body of their brother would be disposed.

RECONCILED

Some family members were for burial of the body while others were for cremation. Mbadi announced that the family has resolved the differences.

"Whatever happened is now water under the bridge. The family is now focused on the way forward," Mr Mbadi said.

A distraught Ms Ajwang’ - who was not willing to speak to journalists - only confirmed that there will be a memorial service.

He spoke as the bona fide Luo Council of Elders chairman Ker Willis Otondi denounced some proposals by members of a splinter group headed by Nyandiko Ongadi terming them “archaic”.

WIFE INHERITANCE

Mr Ongadi had proposed that the family conducts certain rituals plus inheriting his wife Monica.

On Sunday, Mr Otondi lashed out at Mr Ongadi accusing him of advancing outdated cultural beliefs thus embarrassing the Luo community.

“Initially the Luo used to remove six lower teeth, which is now a thing of the past. The same should apply to certain ancient beliefs like those fronted by Ongadi,” Mr Otondi said.

There were speculations that Okoth’s family would bury a banana trunk to symbolise a body since he was cremated, but it is now official that this will not take place.

Mr Mbadi said he was appointed by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to spearhead the send-off ceremony.