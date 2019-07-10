The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and lawyer Assa Nyakundi are digging in for a legal battle over murder charges preferred against the advocate, who is accused of shooting dead his son.

On Tuesday, the presiding judge of High Court's criminal division Jessie Lesiit referred all the applications filed in relation to the shooting, to be heard by Justice James Wakiaga on July 18.

And through Senior Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti, the prosecution hinted as referring the case to the Chief Justice for constitution of a bench of three judges, to hear the applications.

MURDER CHARGE

Among the applications to be heard are whether the DPP can prefer a charge of murder against Mr Nyakundi, while the charge of manslaughter is still pending before a magistrate court.

Mr Nyakundi’s wife, Lydia through lawyer Danstan Omari, has also challenged plans by the DPP to withdraw the manslaughter charge and have the husband charged with murder of their son Joseph Bogonko.

In his application to withdraw the lesser charge of manslaughter in preference of murder charge, the DPP and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) state that the prosecution had not received several reports including, ballistic expert report, government analyst report, the post mortem report and a copy of firearms certificate, when they preferred manslaughter charge against Mr Nyakundi.

REPORT

A statement by the investigating officer, Mr Maxwell Otieno, said that a report made under inquiry by Mr Nyakundi can no longer stand after getting the forensic crime scene reconstruction report.

He said claims by the advocate, who shot his son Joseph on March 17, was an accident as he tried to pick his firearm cannot stand as evidence now reveals that it could have been a direct aim at the son’s chest.

On his part, Mr Nyakundi argued that the DPP cannot make decisions that adversely affect him, arbitrarily and in violation of the rules of natural justice.

WITNESS STATEMENTS

He accused the DPP and the DCI of prosecuting the case in the media, even before supplying him with the witness statements.

Mr Nyakundi was charged before Kiambu court on April 26, and released on a cash bail of Sh300, 000.

The matter was later mentioned before Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena on May 2, and the prosecutor informed the court that she had been instructed to withdraw the case as the DPP was reviewing the file.

The court directed the case to be mentioned on May 10 as the defence team opposed plans to withdraw the charge without giving reasons.

Mrs Nyakundi later filed an application, seeking orders to quash the withdrawal of the charge.

She said the decision was being made unilaterally, whimsically and arbitrarily.

SON'S NAME

She also protested the revelation of her name and that of her son, who have been listed as witnesses in the case, saying it is an affront to section 8 of the Victims Protection Act.

In the application, Mrs Nyakundi said she regrettably learnt from her husband that he had accidentally shot their son and was rushing him to Aga Khan Hospital for specialised treatment.

Then, she was visiting a friend’s son at Mater Hospital. The couple have four children and grandchildren.

“That unless this court moves with speed and protects me and the rest of the victims, the respondents will continue to politicize and lead to the over-publication of information without victims’ involvement or consideration or our emotions and psychological wellbeing,” she said in a sworn statement.