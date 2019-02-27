Nairobi County will have 11 SCPCs, down from the 14 OCPDs.

By STELLA CHERONO

The National Police Service (NPS) has scrapped the position of officer commanding police division (OCPD) and appointed sub-county police commanders (SCPCs) as part of the changes aimed at aligning the police geographic and operational boundaries with the current administrative boundaries.

DEPLOYED

Consequently, some of the OCPDs have been deployed as SCPCs. In total, 322 SCPCs will be appointed countrywide, compared with 597 OCPDs. Nairobi County will have 11 SCPCs, down from the 14 OCPDs.

Former Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri will now be the SCPC Kibra, while the Kayole Division has been placed under Njiru Sub-county, with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wilson Kosgei in charge.

Central Police Station, which was under Mr Robinson Thuku, has been placed under Starehe Sub-county, with Stanley Peter Atavachi named the SCPC.

Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Murang’a and Nyandarua counties will have eight, five, 13, eight and seven sub-county police divisions respectively.

Mombasa County has six sub-counties: Mombasa Central (Mr Eliud Arumba) Changamwe (Mr Daudi Loronyokwe), Kisauni (Mr Julius Irungu), Likoni (Mr Benjamin Rotich), Jomvu (Mr James Mutua) and Nyali (Ms Jane Njeri Mukuria).

EFFICIENCY

The changes follow President Kenyatta’s announcement on reorganising the command structure last November. They began with the senior most ranks, but have now reached the lower levels.

Police stations headed by officers commanding station (OCSs) will be placed under ward commanders.

Initially, the three arms of the National Police Service — the Kenya Police Service (KPS), the Administration Police Service (APS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) each had an independent commander at the different administrative levels.

With the changes, however, the police will receive orders from one regional police commander (RPC) one county police commander (CPC), one sub-county police commander (SPC) and officer commanding police station (OCS), who will also be known as a ward commander.

Already, the command of the KPS and APS have been merged. Three senior AP officers have been appointed regional commanders under the command of the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of the Kenya Police, Mr Edward Mbugua.