The trio claimed ‘Nation’ had been giving Obado bad press and wanted Byron to leave the function or “face something worse”.

Mr Byron was covering an event where the governor was launching a scholarship programme at Migori Stadium when he was confronted by Ms Wema and two men.

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

A Migori-based ‘Nation’ journalist was on Thursday attacked by Governor Okoth Obado’s aide and his supporters.

Ian Byron reported to the police after the governor’s aide Lisa Wema hit him with a bottle of soda in the head.

They did not explain the negative publicity they claimed the media outlet was giving Obado.

Migori deputy communication officer Otieno Sije distanced the governor from the attack.

“It is unfortunate that the incident happened but I want to state that the governor did not have a hand in it. He will address the matter later,” Mr Sije said.

Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary General Eric Oduor, Kenya Correspondents Association (KCA) chairman Oloo Janak and Migori Journalists Association Chairman George Juma condemned the attack.

Mr Oduor said police should investigate, “Sangwenyas, a known criminal group operating in Migori Country but police have turned a blind eye to it.”