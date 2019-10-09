But they appealed against the ruling and were ordered to deposit Sh1 million each or an alternative bond of Sh2 million each, by the Court of Appeal.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A pretrial conference on the status of the trial of Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others, charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno, will be held in two weeks’ time.

Mr Obado, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Mr Casper Obiero, a clerk in Migori County, appeared before Justice Stella Mutuku Thursday and were referred back to trial judge Jessie Lesiit.

They were directed to appear before Justice Lesiit on October 23 for the pretrial.

The three have denied murdering the Rongo University student and her unborn baby on the night of September 3 and 4 last year, at Owade in Rachuonyo Sub-county, Homa Bay County.

Mr Obiero and Mr Oyamo had initially been denied bail by Justice Lesiit after ruling that releasing them was likely to disturb public order and peace. But they appealed against the ruling and were ordered to deposit Sh1 million each or an alternative bond of Sh2 million each, by the Court of Appeal.

While releasing them, justices Mohamed Warsame, Daniel Musinga and Otieno Odek said if peace and order have continued to prevail in the county since the release of the governor on bail, they did not see why the same would be disturbed by the release of the appellants.