By MAUREEN KAKAH

High Court has on Tuesday lifted travel restriction barring Migori Governor from travelling to Homa Bay County over the Sharon Otieno murder case.

Justice Jessie Lesiit said the purpose of the restriction has already been served and it’s no longer necessary.

The travel ban was one of the many restrictions the High Court imposed on the governor after he was charged with the killing of Sharon and her unborn child.

He was barred from going over 20km out of Migori County for fear of threatening witnesses, among them Sharon's mother, who live in Homa Bay County.

For any travel abroad, the governor must also seek the judge's permission after having been ordered to deposit his Kenya, East Africa and diplomatic passports in court.