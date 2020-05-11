By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A police officer in Nairobi has been charged with the fatal shooting of a resident of Mathare during curfew hours.

Police Constable Beckham Osoro Orwaru becomes the first officer to be charged following an outcry over violations of the rights of citizens by security agencies enforcement curfew orders pronounced by President Uhuru Kenyatta over 30 days ago.

PC Osoro was Monday charged with the shooting to death Karani Kinyiri, 26, in Mathare Area lV, Nairobi on April 13, 2020.

The police officer denied the charge when he appeared before Justice Daniel Ogembo.

Defence lawyer Geoffrey Omenke urged the judge to release the officer on bond.

“Your lordship, the suspect, who is a police officer, has been in custody since April 23, 2020. His rights have been [violated] for being detained for almost a month. I urge that you hear our application for bail,” said Mr Omenke.

But State Prosecutor Gikui Gichuji sought for more time to prepare an affidavit in answer to the bail plea.

The judge directed that the bail plea be heard on Thursday this week.

Mr Omenke said that although the allegations against the officer are grave, he qualifies to be released on bond.

He said the officer will not interfere with witnesses or abscond once released.