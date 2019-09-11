Mr Andayi also ordered the suspects to make their torture reports with the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

The police officers suspected of stealing Sh72 million in Nairobi were on Wednesday charged with robbery with violence.

The officers, Chris Machogi, Duncan Luvuga and Boniface Mutua alongside three other suspects Vincent Owuor, Alex Mutuku and Francis Muriuki appeared before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Courts.

CHARGES

They denied the offenses of robbery with violence and that of malicious damage to property.

The court was told that the six suspects robbed G4S staff Sh74,483,000 and other items making the monies total to Sh 75,947,350.

The items which belonged to the security firm include 38 cassettes, 13 purge bins and 13 canvas bag worth Sh 1,267,000.

Investigators said the items were destroyed in Thogoto Forest in Kiambu County.

The court heard that the suspects threatened to use violence on the G4S employees on the day of the robbery at Standard Chartered's Nairobi West branch.

Investigators sais the suspects were armed with firearms at the time of the incident.

The prosecution requested the court to have them denied bond claiming that the investigation surrounding the robbery incident is complex and that their accomplices are yet to be arrested.

But lawyers representing the suspects argued that there are no compelling reasons to warrant their continued detention.

The magistrate released them on Sh1 million bond with two sureties each.

Mr Andayi also ordered the suspects to make their torture reports with the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority.